Becky Ann Schmieg, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:03 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She was born June 25, 1959, in Granite City, a daughter of the late James “Jimmy” and Emily L. (Sowada) Gibbs. Becky was employed in the Accounting Department and had over 45 years of dedicated service at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. She had much love and interest visiting the Amish country in Central Illinois, enjoyed her trips to the local casinos and always had a great time with her Bunco girls. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and many friends. She is survived by a son, Aaron Schmieg and his girlfriend, Jamie Kristiansen of Granite City; five siblings and their spouses, Susan and Ronald Medley of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Jeneanne and Kim Fock of O’Fallon, Missouri, Barry and Cindy Gibbs of Granite City, Christy and Robert Staicoff of Iron Mountain Lake, Missouri and Jeffrey and Sabrina Gibbs of St. Louis, Missouri; two God-children, Emily Staicoff Johnson and Kyle Gibbs; grandchildren, Brandon and Ashley; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Gibbs.
In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, a memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com