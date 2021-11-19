Beatrice Naomi Russell, 90 of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Columbia Nursing & Rehab Center in Columbia, IL.
She was born on November 10, 1931 in Wayne County, MO to Troy L. Craig and Thelma J. (Vinson) Andrews.
Beatrice married Clarence Russell and he preceded her in death in 1997.
The loving mother and grandmother worked as the candy sales clerk for Famous-Barr in St. Louis, MO for 15 years. She enjoyed painting, crafting cooking and baking for her family. One of her greatest joys was being with her grandbabies. Beatrice was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO, the Grace Lutheran Church in Pagedale, MO and the Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City, IL.
Beatrice is survived by 3 daughters: Diane (Rev. Kenneth) Schamber of Hannibal, MO, Patricia “Darlene” (Don) Murphy of Granite City, IL and Faith Russell-Thompson of Granite City, IL; 2 sons: Rickey Russell of Tulare, CA and Terry (Melanie) Russell of Granite City, IL; and 2 daughters in laws: Mary “Beck” Russell and Patti Russell; 21 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, John “Steve” (Cheryl) Andrews of Cahokia, IL; a sister, Wanda Hager of St. Louis, MO.
Besides her husband and parents, Beatrice is preceded in death by 2 sons: Clarence “Butch” Russell, Jr and Timothy Russell; 3 brothers: Thomas “Mack” Staples, Edward Staples and Wesley Earl Craig and 3 sisters: Veronica “Ronnie” Duncan, Betty June Craig and Velma Castle.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. The funeral service will at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the funeral home with burial to follow at New Bethlehem Memorial Park in St. Louis, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
