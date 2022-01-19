Barry Dean Watson, 57, of Glen Carbon, IL passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL
He was born to Donna and the late Harold Watson on December 12, 1964 in Galena, IL.
Barry was a heavy equipment operator for IUOE Local 520, he loved his job because he got to play in the dirt every day. He married Connie Williams on October 19, 2018 at Grace East Church in Pontoon Beach, IL Barry loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, hunting camping and playing corn hole. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family.
Besides his mother, Barry is survived by his wife, Connie Watson; 3 Daughters: Ashely Watson, Sarah (Wyatt Luke) Winston and Kaci Williams; a son: Kyle (Haliee) Watson; 3 grandchildren: Nolan Watson, Griffen Watson and Lea Watson; 4 sisters: Linda Chapman, Brenda Broleman, Bridget Beyer and Cherie Autry; and a brother: Bradley Watson.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Watson; his step-mother, Sharon Watson; and late wife, Kelly Watson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
