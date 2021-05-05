Barbara L. Mihalich 70, of Granite City passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Charles, MO.
Barbara was born on May 11, 1950 in Wood River, IL; the daughter of the late Arthur R. and Lucille (Halton) Rich. Barbara was the Director of the Department of Radiology at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City then finishing her career at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights, MO. Barbara was a board member of the Lewis and Clark Society and a member of the Forum Club. In her free time Barbara enjoyed her days spending time with her husband and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Barbara is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Paul Mihalich, whom she married on June 19, 1971; her brothers, Robert Rich of Arkansas, Kenneth Rich of Michigan, Dixon Rich of Michigan and many other extended family members and friends.
In celebration of Barbara’s life, a visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. with Rufus Valencia officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, 11365 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043.