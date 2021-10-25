Barbara Kay Mullis, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:22 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at her home. She was born September 16, 1937 in Concord, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Jesse L. and Daisy Mae (Gadd) Helton. She married William M. Mullis, retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant on March 10, 1955 in Chesterfield, South Carolina and he survives. She was a faithful and loving homemaker and was of the Southern Baptist faith. She loved the outdoors, tending to her plants and enjoyed her days of exercising and bowling. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 66 years, she is survived by her son, Richard W. Mullis Sr. of Mitchell; three grandsons, Richard W. Mullis II, Jaron Mullis and Joshua (JoAnna) Mullis; great grandchildren, Austin Mullis, Brady Mullis, Gemma Mullis, Kylie Mullis, Harleigh Mullis and Bryleigh Mullis; brother, Charles “Buddy” Helton; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Dean Mullis and brothers, Bill Helton and Joel Helton.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com