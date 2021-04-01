Barbara K. Miller, age 64, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Barbara was born on September 29, 1956 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Rudy Koishor Sr. and Gladys (Kulasza) Koishor.
On June 28, 1980, Barbara married James Miller, the love of her life at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. She was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Barbara was a proud homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking and taking trips with her family to the National Parks, with her favorite being Smokey Mountain National Park. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Barbara loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her devoted husband, James Miller of Granite city, IL; loving children, Andrew (Kaitlin) Miller of St. Louis, MO, Mary Miller of Maryville, IL and Thomas Miller of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Rudy (Terry) Koishor Jr. of Valley City, OH, Diane (Al) Hudzik of Columbia, IL and Rich (Sandy) Koishor of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to George Miller and Wyatt Miller; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with the funeral mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating.
Barbara will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in the form of masses.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.