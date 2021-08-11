Barbara Jo Bradley, 86, of Granite City, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Carlinville Nursing & Rehabilitation with her daughter by her side.
Barbara was born on June 27, 1935, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Joseph Raymond and Bertha Effie (Stone) Lee. Barbara served as the new account representative at Colonial Bank in Granite City and was also the secretary at Company Adjustment Bureau, which her husband owned. She was a member of the Clover View Garden Club and she spent her free time enjoying her days of sewing and playing cards with her friends. She enjoyed her many travels throughout her life and made many memories with her sister and brother-in-law on their Branson trips and with her friends on many bus tours. Most of all Barbara loved her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Barbara is survived by and will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn Lee and Daniel Kallal of Chesterfield; granddaughters, Beth Ann Schutte and Rebecca Lee Kallal; great-grandchildren, Kasten Schutte and Kailyn Schutte; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn Ray and Ned Buckmaster; and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Bradley, whom she married on September 9, 1954, and her grandson-in-law, Travis Schutte.
In celebration of Barbara’s life, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Memorial donations are suggested to the COPD Foundation and can be given online at www.copdfoundation.org. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is in charge of the arrangements; www.irwinchapel.com.