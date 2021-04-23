Barbara Jean Watson, 60 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Barbara was born on September 6, 1960 in St. Louis, MO; the daughter of the late Carlos Eugene Bishop. Barbara was a loving homemaker, mom, grandma and great-grandma who enjoyed her days of playing video games, crocheting and shopping at the local Goodwill. She had a special love for her doggie Duke and just loved spending time with her family. Barbara will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.
Barbara is survived by and will be missed by her son; Travis Bishop of Granite City; daughters, Michelle Bishop and fiancé Benjamin Wagner of House Springs, MO, Tanya and David Hohenadel of Pearl, MS; her companion, Kenny Staggs; grandchildren, Eli Hammons, Liam Hammons, Peyton Wagner, Marsha Grossie, Aaron Grossie, Christopher Grossie; great-grandchildren, Kyson and Jameson.
In celebration of Barbara’s life, a memorial gathering is being planned for Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to the Phoenix Crisis Center or Granite City A.P.A.