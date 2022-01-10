Barbara Bell

Barbara A. Bell, age 95, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living of Granite City, where she had resided for several years. Barbara was born on November 30, 1926 in Madison, IL, a daughter of the late Jerry Smolich and Helen (Kolich) Smolich.
Barbara graduated in 1944 from Ursuline Academy High School in Springfield, IL. On October 21, 1950, Barbara Smolich married John D. Bell, the love of her life, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. John passed away on November 24, 2005. Barbara had worked at Granite City Trust and Savings Bank, but after working several years she decided to stay at home and raise her family. She was a proud homemaker who cherished the time she spent with her family. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. Barbara volunteered at Sacred Heart School for many years, helping students improve their reading skills. She also enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at Cedarhurst. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, George Smolich and her son-in-law, David Boehm
She is survived by her loving children, Patricia Boehm of Creve Coeur, MO, David (Theresa) Bell of Granite City, IL and John C. (Marsha) Bell of Ellisville, MO ; proud grandmother to Alexandra (Brent) Wolk, Whitney (Brian) Smith, Hilary (Austin) Wager, Carli Bell and Cameron Bell; one great-granddaughter on the way, Evie; special niece and nephew, Peggy and Doug Law; extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Father Stephen Thompson officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest next to John at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the Entertainment Fund at Cedarhurst of Granite City, IL, 3450 Village Lane, Granite City, IL 62040; or to Catholic mass at the church.
Barbara’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Cedarhurst employees for the love and support given to Barbara.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.