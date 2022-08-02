Austin Ramirez

Austin Noe Ramirez, 23, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 30, 2022.
Austin was born October 3, 1998 in Wood River, Illinois, to Noe Ramirez Compean and Shantel (Jones) Wallace. He worked at Altered Grounds Landscaping as a landscaper for the last two years.
He enjoyed playing PlayStation 4, baseball, and spending time with his dog, Daisy. Austin was a hard worker and loved to work. He also enjoyed riding in his car listening to his beats.
Survivors include his mother, Shantel Wallace and husband Chris of Granite City, Illinois; father, Noe Ramirez Compean of Punta Gordo, Florida; uncle, Dale Risinger and wife Chrissy of Granite City, Illinois; brother, Connor Jones Pruitt of Granite City, Illinois; sister, Liberty Wallace of Granite City, Illinois; Ma and Pa, Tina and Tim Jones of Granite City, Illinois; great grandmother, Alma Risinger of Granite City, Illinois; fiancé, Lauren Birks of Granite City, Illinois; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great grandfathers: Glen Wayne Risinger and Bob Jones; and great grandmother, Norma Harris.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Pentecostal Tabernacle Church, 4400 State Route 162, Granite City, Illinois. Burial will follow at St. Johns Cemetery, 2550 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois, under the direction of Irwin Chapel.