Austin Drake Norton, 29, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, from injuries sustained in a work-related accident in Granite City. He was born November 11, 1993, in Granite City to Melanie (Salmon) Greco and Alan Norton. Austin was employed as a laborer with A&K Railroad Materials in Granite City. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved times spent with his family and friends. He is survived by his mother and father, Melanie and Bobby Greco of Granite City; his father, Alan Norton of Granite City; grandparents, Hal and Dawn Salmon of Arizona and Sue Greco of Elkville; niece, Loni Mae Blume of Granite City; aunts and uncles, Stacy (Gary Gabbard) Pruett of Granite City, Vince (Cara Paoli) Paskus of Granite City, Dawna (Paul) Smith of Highland and Chris (Angie) Burns of Millstadt; cousins, Garret Gabbard, Eastin and Emberly Paskus; other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Makayla Salmon; brother, Jacob McIntosh and grandparents, Patricia Paskus and Fred Greco.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, with Reverend Kim Pierson officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com