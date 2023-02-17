August Monroe Hufstedler, 72, of Madison, IL, passed away at 10:38 p.m. Thurs. Feb. 16, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born Jan. 27, 1951 in Edwardsville, IL to the late Frank & Norma Rozella (Penrod) Hufstedler.
August was a jack of all trades, working automotive repair, construction and as a general handyman. He had been a member of Faith In The Word.
Survivors include 3 children: August (Selma) Hufstedler of Maryland Heights, MO, William Hufstedler of Granite City, IL and Kimberly Hufstedler of Granite City; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers: Frank (Rosemary) Hufstedler of Belleville, IL and John (Nancy) Hufstedler of Granite City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former spouse: Patricia Ann Taylor; a daughter: Sirina Michelle Hufstedler; 2 brothers: Vernie and Robert Hufstedler; sister: Merine Frost and twin baby sisters.
The family will hold a memorial visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial services at 11:00 a.m. Web. Feb. 22, 2023 at Faith In The Word with David Atchison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith In The Word.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.