August Hopke

August Bruce Hopke, 83 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 1, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Bruce was born May 3, 1939 in Illmo, Missouri, to August Miller and Launa Tinsley (Simms) Hopke. Bruce married Phyllis Easley on June 6, 1964 at Trinity Methodist Church in Granite City, Illinois, and celebrated 58 years of marriage.
He was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City. During his career, he worked as an Engineer for McDonnell Douglas/Boeing for 37 years before retiring in 2002. He enjoyed working on and repairing cars, golfing and woodworking.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Hopke of Granite City, Illinois; son, Bruce J. (Cindy Northway) Hopke of Granite City, Illinois; daughters: Ginger (Steve) Kleinschnittger of Godfrey, Illinois and Robin (Dean) Mertens of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren: Duran, David, Trevor, Eric, Jeremy, Wendi, Chris, and Brad; great-grandchildren: Kaylin, Ryan, Tanner, Dre, Phoenix, Desiray, and Cash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Billy Dale Hopke.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Unity Baptist Church 2500 St. Clair Avenue, Granite City, Illinois. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Baptist Church.