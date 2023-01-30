Armon Johnson Harris, age 87, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:47 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Liberty Village in Maryville. Armon was born September 25, 1935, in Dover, Tennessee, a son of the late Elvis and Bessie (Anglin) Harris. On August 22, 1959, he married Rosalie “Rosie” Marie (Titsworth), the love of his life in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 1998 from National Lead as a supply clerk after 44 years of dedicated service. Armon was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Granite City where he served as a Deacon for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved his days of fishing and camping. He had a love for bluegrass music and he and his wife enjoyed traveling, family trips to Carlyle Lake and taking in many bluegrass festivals through the years. He also enjoyed his days of tending to his yard and playing cards with his cherished grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Gina Harris of Granite City; two daughters and a son-in-law, Denise Harris of Granite City and Donna and Mark King of High Ridge, Missouri; fourteen grandchildren and spouses, Dan and Nicole Harris, Bryan and Anna Harris, Michael and Ashlie Harris, Zach Farmer, Matt Farmer, Josh Farmer, Hannah Harris, Paula Harris, Dallas Harris, Kim and E.J. Hagy, Evan and Mya King, Jared and Melanie King, Alyson and Christopher Van Wart and Jennifer and Ray Wuelling; fourteen great grandchildren, Abbi, Kaylie, Caleb, Elisha, Aiden, Bradley, Alexis, Haven, Liberty, Elisabeth, Sophia, Caitlyn, Nathaniel and Briella; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruby Harris; two brothers, Edward “Levi” Harris and Joseph “Joe” Harris and two sisters, Marie Harris and Elsie Hooper. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark King and Pastor Bryan Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Vitas Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com
