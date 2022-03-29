Anton “Roger” R. Becker, 72 of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on March 1, 1950 in Granite City, IL to Anton and Vernadean (Decker) Becker.
Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and racecars.
The loving father is survived by 2 daughters: Juliann Sheridan of ID and Andrea Becker of CA; 2 sons: John A. Becker of Granite City, IL and Michael Becker of Granite City, IL; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; a sister, Antoinette Becker of Jonesboro AR; 2 nephews, aunts, uncles and several cousins.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.