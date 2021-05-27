Anthony “Tony” Dale Watson, 54, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 11:14 a.m. Tues. May 25, 2021 in Granite City.
He was born Jan. 17, 1967 to the late Mary Margaret (Glasgow) Cooper and Lanny Dale Watson.
Tony was a U.S. Army veteran had been an Alton Police Officer. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church and loved to fish.
He is survived by a brother: Lon (Leesah) Watson of Redfield, AR; half-brother: Robert (Linda) Kauzlarich of Kansas City, MO; half-sister: Elizabeth (Joseph) Vitale of Kansas City, MO; his former spouse: Debbie Rice; 2 step-daughters: Rachel Davis Duggan and Emily Davis; a dear cousin: Todd (Kristi) Glasgow of Granite City; and a beloved aunt and uncle: Robert & Harriett Glasgow of Clarksville, TN.
SERVICES ARE PENDING.
