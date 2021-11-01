Anthony J. “Tony” Bodi, 77 of Granite City passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.
Tony was born on October 26, 1944 in Granite City, IL; the son of the late George M. and Louise (Schall) Bodi. Tony had worked Bob Betcher and Wollerett Horseradish Farms. Tony was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and proudly served his country in the United States Army. In his free time Tony enjoyed his days of working jigsaw puzzles, fishing and was a HUGE Chicago Cubs baseball fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Tony is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Elena (Vasques) Bodi whom he married on December 1, 1979; his children, Tina Vasques of Granite City, IL, Mark and Terri Bodi of Granite City, IL, Salvador and Roxy Toro of Troy, MO, Richard Bodi of Granite City, IL; sister, Diane Allen; brothers, John Bodi, George and Carol Bodi; brothers-in-law, Stanley Valencia, Pete Vasques; sisters-in-law, Hilda Vasques, Lydia and Jim Slayton; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Bodi and his sister, Eileen Valencia.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Tony’s life, services will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Stephen Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville with full military honors.