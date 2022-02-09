Anna Waltemate

Anna Rebecca Waltemate, age 29, of Charleston, SC, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Charleston, SC. Anna was born on December 1, 1992 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of Donna (Schuette) Waltemate of Granite City, IL and the late Steven Waltemate.
Anna was a beautiful, sweet and caring young woman with a very sensitive soul. She would be quiet and reserved one minute then talk your ear off the next. Anna was a very fun and adventurous person who enjoyed new experiences. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. Anna had a strong love for animals and always spoiled her “fur-babies.” She was an avid reader and a very talented artist. Anna was many things but above all, Anna loved her family and she always wanted to make sure they were doing well.
In addition to her loving mother, Anna is survived by her dear sister, Emily Waltemate of Wood River, IL; nephew, David P. Admire of Wood River, IL; grandparents, Mike and Marty Schuette of Granite City, IL and Jackie Waltemate of Smithton, IL; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In celebration of her life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
