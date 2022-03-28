Anna May Rookard, 81, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Thurs. Mar. 17, 2022 at her home.
She was born Dec. 12, 1940 in Baltimore, MD to the late Lillian Webster Waligowski.
Survivors include: 2 daughters: Carol (Keith) Makin and Robin Preston; 2 sons: Bo (Lisa) Shreve and Billy Rookard; 23 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 daughters: Anna Fountain and Darlene Taylor.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.