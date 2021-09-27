Anna Marie DeGerlia, 75, of Granite City, Illinois departed this life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 after a long battle with multiple medical complications. Anna Marie was born February 24, 1946 in Hamburg, Calhoun County, Illinois, a daughter of the late Clyde Logan and Odessa “Detty” (Baugh) DeGerlia. She married her husband, Wm Craig Cooper on January 5, 1974 in Bethalto and he survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Russell Petri of Washington, Illinois; a niece and nephew, Jacque and Rick Whitfield of Peoria, Illinois; and nephew and niece, Jeffery and Julie Puckett of Greenfield, Missouri; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Leann Cooper Mercier and Phil Mercier of Granite City; other extended family and friends. Anna Marie made a decision to donate her remains to Washington University School of Medicine after open heart surgery in 2011. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center., 7425 Forsyth Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63105 or can be made at www.siteman.wustl.edu. www.irwinchapel.com
