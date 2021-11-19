Anna M. Parks, 43, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:25 p.m.
She was born November 30, 1977 in Granite City, a daughter of Margaret A. (Enlow) Farmer of Granite City and the late James Edward Farmer.
She married Doug L. Parks on July 19, 2003 in Arnold, Missouri and he survives.
She was a loving and devoted homemaker who cherished her family and had a passion in life as “The Band Mom”. She devoted her time to supporting the Granite City Marching Warriors Band and treated the kids that came and went over 7 years, as her own. She had served as the media chair, chaperoned on many trips, captured any event, competition or practice on video or photographs and organized the band yearbook.
In addition to her beloved husband of 18 years and mother, she is survived by two children, Zach Parks and Sammi Parks; a brother, Bill Farmer; nephew, Riley Anderson; niece, Harper Farmer; other extended family and many cherished friends.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Meyer officiating.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral or online at https://liverfoundation.org.