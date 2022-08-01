Anna May Connor, 55 of Granite City passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 9, 1967 in Granite City to John Edward and Rosemary (Godfrey) Kampmann Sr. Anna worked as a welder and loved her family and enjoyed being around the water. Her grandchildren were her life.
She is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Robert) Schone of Granite City and Jennifer (Jonathon) Hardwick of Granite City; son, William (Tiffany) Fisk Jr of Granite City; eight grandchildren, Chasity Schone (fiancé, Steven Davis) Bobbie Schone, Lillyana Schone, Joel Hernandez, Jurnee Hardwick, ReAnna Fisk, Taylor Lindsay and Shae Lindsay; brothers, Larry (Linda) Wilkinson of Carlinville and Paul Kampman of New Douglas; sister, Billie (Robert) Wolff of Benld, IL along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Edward Kampman Jr. and two sisters, Rose Clark and Barbara Grant.
Online guest book available at www.wojstrom.com
Services are pending.