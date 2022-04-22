Ann T. Pellazari, 78, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home.
She was born on February 5, 1944 in Granite City, IL to Arnold and Genevieve (Affolter) McClure.
Ann married Johnny Lee Pellazari in Edwardsville, IL on April 24, 1961. He preceded her in death in 2020.
The loving mother and grandmother was a member of Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City, IL. She enjoyed motorcycle riding with her husband prior to his death and was a member of the Bush Pilots Ladies. Ann enjoyed going to casinos and travelling. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Ann is survived by 2 daughters: Lisa Pellazari (Eric Gray) of Granite City and Judi (Scott) Jenkins of Granite City; 4 sons, Darrell (Missy) Pellazari of Granite City, Mike Baker of VA, Keith Smick of IN and Curtis Ficker of IL; 13 grandchildren: Jason Wayne Pellazari, Johnny Lee Pellazari III, Joshua Robert Pellazari, Joseph Paul Pellazari, Robert Charles Gerber, Crystal Ann Parker, Adam Scott Jenkins, Emily Kay Jenkins, Rachel Ann Bigham, Lynzi Mae Warren, McKenzi Katherine Stamboldjiev and Payton Rachelle Stamboldjierv; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great –great grandchild.
Besides her husband and parents, Ann is preceded in death by 3 sons: Johnny Lee Pellazari II, Ricky Lee Pellazari and Thomas Eugene Pellazari; 4 brothers: Corky Ruff, Skip McClure, Herb McClure and James McClure and 3 sisters: Linda Noud, Kitty Cornelison and Edna Moad.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital.
