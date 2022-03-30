Ana Maria Lupardus, 57, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville after a courageous battle with complications of covid. She was born April 9, 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Helen (Chambers) Hilsman of Highland and the late David Medina. She married the love of her life, Dr. Rodney Lupardus on June 11, 1983 in Granite City and he survives. She was a loving homemaker whom cherished her family. She was a faithful member and enjoyed attending the August Gate Church in Belleville and loved getting together with her Tuesday morning prayer group. Ana adored her grandchildren and had a love for her animals. In addition to her beloved husband of over 38 years and her mother, she is survived by three children and spouses, Holly Crider of Granite City, Eric and Jessamyn Lupardus of Maryville and Moriah and Chris Grimm of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Leora, Ada, Thomas, Daniel, Eloise and Iris; two brothers and spouses, Michael and Amanda Medina of Highland and David and Shelly Medina of Highland; mother-in-law, Judie Lupardus of Granite City; two brothers-in-laws and spouses, Dr. Rocky and Christine Lupardus of Eureka, Missouri and Randy and Sheila Lupardus of Granite City; a sister-in-law and spouse, Becky and Alan Garis of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many cherished friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, John Hilsman. In celebration of her life, a casual attire gathering will be at August Gate Church, 1209 Royal Heights Road in Belleville on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of a service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Noah Oldham officiating. Memorials may be made to Holy Family School for her grandchildren’s education. You may also join the service livestream at the Facebook page of Calvary Life Church or at www.gocalvarylife.com. Professional services entrusted to Irwin Chapel of Granite City. www.irwinchapel.com
