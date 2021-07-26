Amy Michelle Denson, 38, of Granite City, IL, died Wed. July 21, 2021 in Granite City.
She was born June 26, 1983 in Granite City to Janet Denson of Granite City and the late Ricky Lee Brooks.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by 2 sons: Wallace and Mark; daughter: Desiree; sister: Sonya Genovese; brother: Dustin Denson; grandmother: Neva Brooks; grandfather: Roger Clements; her companion: Ronnie Wiggins; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Jamie Lee Denson.
SERVICES ARE PENDING.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.