Ambria Jo Knight, 22, passed away at 7:25 am on Friday, July 15, 2022 at home.
She was born on November 29, 1999 in Granite City, IL to Steven and Amy (Hartman) Knight.
Ambria graduated Granite City High School in 2018. She was employed with Defender Services as a custodian.
Ambria loved music and loved to dance. She was an animal lover and was a movie enthusiast; especially fond of the Star Wars Series and Supernatural. She was a fan of Pokeman and enjoyed collecting treasures. She had a collection of stuffed animals.
Ambria is survived by her father, Steven (Maureen) Knight of Godfrey; her mother, Amy (Mike) May of Alton, brothers, Reese (Chloe Baker) Knight and Justin Fox; a sister, Kerigan May; grandparents, Bill & Jody Hartman of Hillsboro and Jane Falcetti of South Roxana, a great-grandmother, Rosemary Johnson of Litchfield; numerous aunts and uncles, Kimberly (Chris) Wieniekemoore of South Roxana, Tammy (Gary) Koenig of Jerseyville, Shannon (Greg) Boucher of Grafton, Robin Wilbern of Alton, Melody Hodges of Alton, Billy (Anne) Hartman of Benld, Roxie (Karry) Cassidy of Litchfield, Susie (Don) Hartman of Gillespie, Pat May of South Roxana and Leanna (Kenny Cherry) of Cottage Hills; as well as many cousins, Izzy, Gabby, Glori, Maddy, Molly, Gunner and Benson.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Curt and Beverly Knight.
Visitation will be 4-8 pm, Monday, July 18, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be 11 am, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
