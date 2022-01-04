Amanda D. Garnett, 34, of East St. Louis, IL died on Friday, December 31, 2021 at her home.
She was born on June 30, 1987 in Granite City, IL to Thomas Joseph Richardson and Stacey (Garnett) Stewart.
Amanda loved music and also loved animals especially her cat.
Besides her parents, Amanda is survived by a daughter, Audrey Garnett of Wood River, IL; her step father, Larry Stewart of Wood River, IL; a brother, Lawrence Oker of Wood River, IL; a sister, Karry Oker of Wood River, IL; her maternal grandmother, Marcia Koleff of Wood river, IL; Paternal grandparents, Pat and Thomas Richardson of Granite City, IL; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.