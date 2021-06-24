Alyne R. Carney 90 of Granite City passed June 23, 2021 at Barnes Hospital St. Louis, Mo.
Born November 23, 1930 daughter of the late Howard and Hazel (Isselhardt) Berghofer in St. Louis, MO.
Married Richard T. Carney Sr. April 14, 1951 (passed July 24, 1990).
Survived by six sons and spouses; Richard Thomas(Deborah) Carney of Maryville, Timothy Patrick Carney of Granite City, Thomas(Elizabeth) Carney Granite City, Kevin g. Rosemarie) Carney of Elk Grove Village, Jeffrey H. (Theresa) Carney of Pontoon Beach and Patrick F.(Gabriela) Carney of Granite City, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren .
Preceded be sisters Patsy Piper, Shirley Rohfling and Katherine Rohfling
Visitation Tuesday June 29, 2021 9am -11am Service 11 am all at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
Granite City. Burial St. John Cemetery (Nameoki RD) Granite City.