Alvin Francis “Al” Hoelter, 99, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born July 4, 11922 in Granite City, a son of the late Casper and Mary (Biede) Hoelter. He married Roselee Marie (Aerne) Hoelter on October 25, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and she passed away on April 30, 2016. He retired from Olin Corporation in 1984 after 42 years of dedicated service as an electrician. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during World War II. Throughout the years of his service, he had been a part of the Shellback Initiation of crossing the equador transitioning from being a Pollywog to a trusty Shellback. He was a proud American and truly enjoyed being a part of the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight participant a few years back. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed his many years of volunteering for many church activities. He loved his days of playing fast pitch softball, years of playing ball, coaching many teams, playing golf and working with the Boy Scouts of America. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed his apple butter family traditions, always attended family reunions, many family camping trips, family travels to the Orient and the unforgettable family float down the Illinois River. Al will be remembered for always being there to help others and he cherished the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Jeff Hoelter and wife, Kathy of Georgetown, Texas and Mike Hoelter and wife Suzanne Lupo of Collierville, Tennessee; two daughters, Sue Wenneman and husband Jim of St. Libory and Jane Davison and husband, Don of Madison; seven grandchildren, Aaron Gray and wife, Heather, Matthew Hoelter, Parla Hoelter, Brittany Davison, Josh Davison, Heather Cieutat and Joseph Cieutat; five great grandchildren, Caydence, Christian, Abigail, Levi, Jude, Christian and Kaylee; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Hoelter; a sister, Lucille Branding and four brothers, Edward, George, Lawrence and Ray Hoelter. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue in Granite City with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703, may be made online at www.landoflincolnhonorflight.org and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
