Alonzo DeRuntz

Alonzo “Lonnie” Leo DeRuntz, 84, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 11:15 PM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on September 5, 1937, in Granite City, to the late Helen (Tobinka) and Joseph DeRuntz.
Following his graduation from Assumption High School in 1956, he worked at the National Container Corporation in Madison IL. He joined the US Army in 1960 and was first stationed in Goose Bay Labrador as a longshoreman, and then in Saunderstrom, Greenland, refueling B47s and B52s that flew the Arctic Circle preparing to attack/defend against Russia.
On May 1, 1971, he married Betty (Gleason) DeRuntz. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City.
He retired in 1999 after having been a member of Teamsters Local 600 with General Cable Corporation and Consolidated Freightways. As an OTR driver, he visited all 48 contiguous states, earning multiple Million Mile Awards for his safe driving.
He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1098 that he joined in 1966. He was also a long-time member of the American Legion, Post IL 307.
He will be remembered for his deep love of family (both two- and four-legged), his devout faith, his many books and fascination with history, his barbecue pork steaks, family road trips, and his never-ending curiosity.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his two daughters, Christine (DeRuntz) and Joe Williams of Chicago IL, and Laura DeRuntz and Patrick Cushna of Cornwall NY; five grandchildren, Katherine Williams and Nicholas Williams of Chicago IL; and Olivia Cushna, Grace Cushna, and Leona Cushna of Cornwall NY; a sister, Kevyn (DeRuntz) Lutton, of San Francisco CA; a sister-in-law Kathy (Gleason) Pfaff; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Helen (DeRuntz) Messmer, Mae (DeRuntz) Windisch, Gene DeRuntz, Joseph DeRuntz, James DeRuntz, Robert DeRuntz, and Barbara DeRuntz.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, 2205 Pontoon Road in Granite City. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Private interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis MO.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Granite City APA.