Alma L. Voss, 70, of Granite City, IL passed away in her home on September 3, 2022.
She was born to the late Herschel and Eleanor (Shulte) Cassy on January 21, 1952 in St. Louis, Mo.
Alma loved to craft; she could make just about anything and really loved to sew, knit and crochet. When she wasn’t crafting, she loved spending time with her family
Alma is survived by 2 daughters: Nicole (Michael) Basarich, Natalie Voss; a son: Nathan Voss; 7 grandchildren: : Nicholas (Mackenzie) Bruzaitis, Natalya Voss, Megan Cassy, Odessa Kissee, Maddison Voss, Cayden Hicks, Damian Voss and 2 great grandchildren: Delta Cato and Rosalie Bruzaitis; a brother: Terry (Sherry) Cassy and a sister – in – law, Cathy Cassy.
Besides her parents, Alma is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Gregory Voss and a brother, Gene Cassy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made directly to the family.
