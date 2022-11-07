Allen Earl Wuehler, 65, of Granite City passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born March 1, 1957 in Granite City to Earl and Irma (nee: Hellmann) Wuehler. Allen attended of Hope Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sisters, Wanda Wuehler of Granite City and Joyce Rudder of Warren, MI; two nephews, Andrew (Kari) Rudder and Dale Wuehler; niece, Valerie (Eric) Polvi and 5 great nieces, Annesly, Reagan, Thea, Eleanor and Ella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Aaron Wuehler and a brother in law, Robert Rudder.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.