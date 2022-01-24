Allen Ray Barnhart, 66, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born July 9, 1955 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Robert and Grace Marie (Martin) Barnhart. He married Fran (Ward) Barnhart on January 16, 1974 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 2018 from the Granite City School District after 26 years of dedicated service as a custodian. He had also worked as a welder with American Steel for several years. Allen enjoyed attending The Vine Community Church in Cottage Hills. He enjoyed working out, shooting at the range and had a love for barbequing and giving his food to all. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of over 47 years, he is survived by a daughter, Amy Barnhart of Granite City; three grandchildren, Brandon, Drake and Ava; two great grandchildren, Bradley and Kylie; a brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Joann Barnhart of Granite City; two sisters and brothers-in-law, his twin sister, Sandra and Jim Schmidt of Brighton and Debbie and Jerry Zessinger of Maryville; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maggie and Mike Tapp Harris of Granite City; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Kathy Ward of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Barnhart; a daughter, Jennifer Barnhart; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Bob Phelps; a brother, Mike Barnhart; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Marida Ward; a sister-in-law, Ginny Ward and a brother-in-law, Mike Tapp. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 with Reverend Chuck Browning and Reverend Butch Chronister officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
