Alice Rogers

Alice Corine Rogers, 86, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at her home with her family by her side on September 5, 2022.
Alice was born to the late, Robert E. and Alla May (Adams) Baker on July 25, 1936 in Ruskin, Tennessee. She and William Houston Rogers were married on April 2, 1954 and celebrated 68 years of marriage.
She was a member of City Temple church family and previously attended Tri-City Assembly. Alice was a Christian woman who loved her family. She enjoyed decorating her home, dining out and antiquing. Alice and Bill loved to travel and see the Country together.
Survivors include her husband, William Houston Rogers of Granite City, Illinois; daughter, Sheila A. (Gary) Wilson of Troy, Illinois; son, Marlin L. (Chris) Rogers of Troy, Missouri; grandchildren: Hollie Nicole (Tim) Fike of Troy, Illinois, Andrew Ryan Wilson of Collinsville, Illinois, Jonathan Taylor Wilson of Troy, Illinois, Blake Austin (Katelyn) Rogers of Suffolk, Virginia, and Jake Houston Rogers of Suffolk, Virginia; great grandchildren: Adam Joseph Fike, Thomas Aaron Fike, and Anna Marie Fike; brothers: Bobby G. Baker of Madison, Illinois, and Ernest L. (Brenda) Baker of Mitchell, Illinois; sister, Mona S. (Robert) Pacheco of Granite City, Illinois.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Hairel T. Baker and Void T. Baker; sister and brother-in-law, Cordessie (John) Childers; sister-in-laws Anneliese Baker and Margie Baker.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.