Alice Mae Taylor, 56, of Worden and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Missouri. She was born June 21, 1965 in Herrin, Illinois, a daughter of Pearl Pierson and the late Bart Pierson. She married Kenneth A. Taylor on November 10, 1990 in Granite City and he survives. Alice was very artistic and creative with an imagination beyond belief. She had owned and operated Taylor Made Treats and Tea Room in Alton and also Boutique LaChic in Granite City. She enjoyed making beautiful jewerly and created many savory treats as a chocolatier. She excelled at her love of being a homemaker and was loved by so many cherished friends and family as a mother and aunt to all. Her life was fulfilled when Alice and Kenny brought Desi in their life on December 2, 2015 and they together cherished the love and special times together. In addition to her beloved husband of over 30 years and mother, she is survived by her daughter, Desi Taylor; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Margaret McCall, Lori and Jim Slecka, Penelope Barnfield and Paige and Chris Ray; mother-in-law, Imogene Vickers; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger and Genny Taylor and Clifford and Vickie Taylor; lifelong best friend, Kim Pierson and her family; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lillian Jackson and her father-in-law, William Taylor. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice or show a random act of kindness to someone in her honor. www.irwinchapel.com