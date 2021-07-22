Alberto Misquez, 66, of St. Louis, MO, passed away Mon. July 5, 2021, in Troy, IL.
He was born July 3, 1955, in Socorro, TX to the late Jose & Brigida Misquez.
He worked as a cross country truck driver.
Survivors include 3 children: Samantha J. Simental of Albuquerque, NM, Nathanial Albert Misquez of Mesa, AZ and Naomi M. Misquez of Albuquerque, NM; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers Basilio, Arnulfo, Thomas, Fernando and Jose and sisters Andrea, Nellie, and Lucy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Petra Misquez, brother Jorge Misquez and a sister Irene Misquez.
…And the road becomes my bride…
He was a husband, a father, a brother, and a cross country trucker.
…I have stripped of all but pride. So, in her I do confide…
He had been absent from our lives for many years. Living a life, he chose for himself.
…And she keeps me satisfied. Gives me all I need…
Card games are what come to mind. Rummy. Gin rummy. Poker. 7-card stud.
…And with dust in throat I crave. Only knowledge will I save…
Betting with the change from his pockets he collected.
…To the game you stay a slave…
He drove his semi-truck, all over the country, and back.
…Rover, wanderer, nomad, vagabond. Call me what you will…
May your soul rest in eternal peace, Dad.
…Anywhere I roam. Where I lay my head is home…
~Lyrics by James Hetfield of Metallica
Love, Samantha
I am my father’s only son. My dad was gone on the road for most of my life.
I will always cherish the times when we spent together, playing rummy, chess, and
shooting some pool. Those are the memories that I will have. I know that in my heart
he did think about us, missed us, and loved us. I LOVE YOU DAD!
LOVE YOUR SON,
Nathaniel Albert
I am the youngest of my dad’s 3 children, I knew my dad as fun, always eating, and playing Rummy. I was always happy when he came home and always sad when he left. I forgave him for choosing the road, but I am happy to know that he loved what he did. For me as his youngest child I do not say I lost my dad, I say I gained him back and he will now ALWAYS be with me and for me that is enough.
I love you dad!
~Naomi
