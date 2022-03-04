Albert Detto

Albert “Larry” Detto passed away at the age of 78 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Larry was born on December 2, 1943 in Collinsville, IL, a son of the late Albert Larry Detto and Roberta “Dolly” Detto.
Larry was a devoted family man who cherished every moment he spent with his family. He worked as a painter for Gateway Regional Medical Center and SSM Heath Services, retiring after many years of dedicated service. Larry enjoyed taking long rides on his Harley and meeting up with his friends (The Buffet Riders) every Wednesday at Hardees in Collinsville, IL. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Larry loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandy Detto of Granite City, IL; loving step-daughters, Kim (Mike) Charbonnier of Granite City, IL and Jayme (Steve Becker) Wilson of Granite City, IL; proud step-grandfather to Brady Charbonnier, Chris (Cassie Sisk) Wilson and Kyle Becker; motorcycle riding buddy John “Doc” Antonovich and extended family and many wonderful friends.
Larry’s wishes were to be cremated and to have no formal services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.