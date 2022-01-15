He was born on July 2, 1947 in St. Louis, MO to Jesus Castillo and Augustina (Garcia) Castillo.
Albert married Frances Vasques on April 4, 1968 . She preceded him in death in 2009.
The U.S. Army Vietnam veteran retired from Granite City Steel after 32 years of service. He enjoyed doing his exercises, especially his “butterflys”, and also enjoyed watching The Price Is Right, The Andy Griffith Show and music, especially the old school 60’s and 70’s music. He also liked to go to yard sales, camping and listen to the music channel 929 on television. His favorite foods included oatmeal, bologna, banana nut bread and bean burritos.
Albert is survived by 2 daughters: Juanita Thomas and Abel Maldonado of Granite City and Margaret (Carl) Byrd of Breese, IL; 3 sons: Jerry (Colbi) Castillo of St. Jacob, IL, John Castillo of Maryville, IL and Frank Castillo of Wood River, IL; 11 grandchildren: Teresa, Joey, Mathew, Serena, Jerry Lee, Madison, Victoria, Aleaina, Johnathan, David and Joshua and 5 great grandchildren: Uriah Vasquez, Ahleyah Vasquez, Noah Vasquez, Judah Vasquez and Bryson Welborn along with another great grandchild on the way.
Also surviving are 3 brothers: Tom Castillo of St. Louis, Mo, Terry Castillo of St. Louis, MO and Victor Castillo of Shiloh, IL.
Besides his parents, Albert is preceded in death by 2 grandchildren: Alan and Laila; a sister and brother in law, Margaret and Benjamin Szakacsi and a sister in law, Diane Castillo.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 :00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO