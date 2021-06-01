Ailene C. Kelly, age 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her home. Ailene was born on June 16, 1931 in Summersville, MO, a daughter of the late George Huskey and Josephine (Mitchell) Huskey.
Ailene retired from TRSCOM as a supply cataloger after many years of dedicated service. Ailene was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and she enjoyed going to the casino in Alton, IL. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Ailene loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Ailene was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, companion and a friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Ailene was preceded in death by four sisters, Velma, Violet, Virginia and Beulah; and by her brother, Herman.
She is survived by her loving children, Laura (Allen) Harris of Granite City, IL and Michael (Lisa) Kelly of Jacksonville, FL; dear sister, Bonnie Ament of Summersville, MO; proud grandmother to Ian Kelly, Jolene Loftus and Kelly (Robby) Bruder; proud great-grandmother to Liam Bruder and Landon Loftus; companion and friend of forty years, Tony Besserman; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Ailene requested to be cremated and be buried in her hometown of Summersville, MO.
Memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.