Ahvianna Mae Wiley, “Our Little Princess”, of Granite City went to be with Jesus at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Renaissance Care Center in Canton, Illinois at the early age of 6 years. She was born July 26, 2016 in Granite City, Illinois, a precious daughter of Heather M. Turner of Granite City and Marcus Wiley of East St. Louis. Ahvianna was a beautiful little girl, an angel given to us for a short time with a radiating smile to brighten the room. She loved being read to and took in the attention of others around her and will forever be cherished and remembered. In addition to her beloved parents, she is survived by two sisters, Adryianna Rose Wiley and Ahleah Ashanti Wiley; grandparents, Rose Wiley, Shanna and Robert Gulley and Bobby Wiley; great grandparents, Judy Buckingham and Verde Cox; aunt, Marshay Wiley; uncles, Marshawn Wiley and Nycholas Gulley; other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Roger Buckingham and Pastor Cox.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel,3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com