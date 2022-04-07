Adam B. Cobb, 32, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. He was born July 9, 1989 in Granite City, the son of Charles H. “Chuck” and Nora C. (Sanders) Cobb. He was employed at Illinois American Water Company in East St. Louis with three years of service as a water production technician. Adam was a 2007 graduate of Granite City High School. While still in high school, Adam served as a firefighter with the Mitchell Fire Department and continued in this capacity for over 5 years. During this time, he furthered his education and became an emergency medical technician. Adam’s lifelong ambition had been to follow in his maternal grandfather’s footsteps and become a career fireman. However, this dream was altered when he was injured in the line of duty. Adam was a life member of the American Motorcycle Association. He had a great passion for motor sports and began motorcycle racing at the early age of 3. When he was 16 years old, Adam attained his professional racing license and competed at this level for 4 years. Not only was Adam a professional racer, but he was also a master mechanic, traveling to Australia to assist an American race team. He was a true outdoorsman, member of Ducks Unlimited and loved his days of fishing and duck hunting. He enjoyed working with his hands and all aspects of a simple country life. Although Adam had many hobbies, his greatest love was spending time with his daughter. Adam had a heart of gold and always put family, friends and neighbors first. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by his pride and joy, daughter, Ali B. Cobb; brother, Kyle L. Cobb; nephew, Landon C. Cobb; grandmother, Charlene Sanders; several aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert E. Lee Sanders, Billie Nodine and Louis Cobb. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 with Reverend Chris Sedabres officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the family to establish a college fund for his daughter. www.irwinchapel.com
