Abel Silva, 70, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 6:57 p.m. Fri. July 9, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital ER in Alton, IL.
He was born May 29, 1951 in El Paso, TX to the late David & Carmen (Mendoza) Silva Sr.
Abel was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City.
He is survived by a sister: Magdalene (James) Jordan; a brother: David Silva Jr.; nephews: David Silva III, Manny Silva, Benjamin Silva, Johnny Silva and Michael Torrez; nieces: Maggie Hanrahan and Lisa Turnbough; great-nephews: Jakob, Blake and Alister; great-nieces: Dakota, Ava and Audrey; and many other extended family and friends.
SERVICES ARE PENDING
