Aaron Louis Meyer, 68, of Granite City, IL passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL.
He was born October 18, 1953 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, a son of the late Robert Meyer and Charlotte (Kreider) Juarcek and Bob Juarcek. Aaron worked for Granite City Steele , where he retired after 30 years. His family says he loved listening to Classic Rock n’ Roll music.
Aaron is survived by his son: Richard (Angie) Meyer of Granite City, IL; a daughter: Hollie (Dennis) Holland of Granite City, IL; 4 grandchildren: Caleb, Dustin, Brenden and Madison; a great grandchild: Amelia; 2 brothers: Steve (Melanie) Meyer of Granite City, IL, Robert (Renea) Meyer of Pocahontas, IL and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Online information and guestbook can be found at www.wojstrom.com