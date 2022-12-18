With the firearm deer season in the books for 2022, IDNR Conservation authorities now turn their attention to a slow winter season. Waterfowl, turkey, squirrel, and a few other seasons are still open, but Illinois Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says the quiet time becomes paperwork and investigation season for their officers.
While not yet cold enough for ice fishing in most of Illinois, he implores those heading north and elsewhere to be careful. Ice fishing can quickly become a deadly endeavor without taking proper precautions.