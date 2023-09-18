Gordon Hillman

Gordon D. "Butch" Hillman, 85, passed away 2 pm, Friday, September 15, 2023 at River Crossing Care Center of Alton.
Born August 11, 1938 in Hartford, he was the son of Warren and Minnie (Ansell) Hillman.
He served as a U.S. Army reservist for 6 years; and sales associate for Fischer Lumber 49 years before retiring in 2005.
He was an avid bowler, enjoyed woodworking, watching sporting events, squirrel hunting, traveling and spending time with his family.
On November 9, 1968 in East Alton, he married Donetta J. Sutton. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Porter of Hartford; his pride and joy granddaughter, Anna Porter;sister, Dolores Fischer of Bethalto; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents;brother, Warren Hillman; and sister, Betty Hinthorne.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Tuesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where funeral service will be conducted at 11 am, Wednesday. Pastor Jeffrey Martin will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital in St. Louis and/or Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.