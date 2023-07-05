Gordon Lee Hayes Jr., 84, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home. He was born September 7, 1938, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a son of the late Gordon Lee Hayes Sr. and the late Agnes Rose (Pesarchic) Kaseman. He married Constance Barbara (Sarnicola) Hayes on April 13, 1961, in Auburn, New York and she passed away on October 16, 2003. He later married Dorothy Rose (Bursik) Hayes on April 22, 2006, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives. Gordon proudly served his country with the United States Army with 32 years of dedicated service prior to his retirement in 1995. He had served during the Persian Gulf War and has received many ribbons, medals and awards throughout his years of service. He was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where he was active with the Holy Names Society, served on the Parish Council and helped with the fish fry for many years. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council #1098. He was also a lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, member of the American Legion and the National Rifle Association. He loved working on and showing his classic Ford Mustang, was an avid collector of guns, enjoyed antiquing and his days of traveling. He cherished his many grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 17 years, he is survived by eight children and spouses, Barry Hayes of Naples, Florida, Jerry Hayes of Florissant, Missouri, John Hayes of Waupun, Wisconsin, Lori and Brian VonAswege of St. Charles, Iowa, Mary Ann and Michael Niemeyer of Edwardsville, Kathleen and David Hankins of Edwardsville, Amelia “Amy” and Douglas Griesenauer of Wentzville, Missouri and Christopher Votoupal of Denver, Colorado; thirteen grandchildren, Steven Hayes, Jimmy Hayes, Joshua Sileo, Zachory Chipperfield, Eric Niemeyer, Corey Niemeyer, Kurt Niemeyer, Rachel Fry, Timothy Hankins, Andrew Hankins, Stephen Russell, Joseph Russell and Melanie Russell; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Ione Derk of Weedsport, New York and Patricia Yost of Shamokin, Pennsylvania; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Hayes; three sisters, Marie Polumski, Evelyn Sexton and Joyce Hefti and one brother, Jerry Hayes.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until time of a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation to support veterans and can be accepted at the service or made online at www.t2t.org. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com