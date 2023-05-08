Glenn Travers, Jr.

Glenn Randall Travers, Jr. passed away on April 11, 2023 in California, his home of 35 years. Glenn was born in Shipman, Illinois on June 20, 1945, the youngest son of the late Glenn Randall Travers, Sr. and V. Ruth (Hurry) Travers. He married Charlyn Kaye (Stroud) Travers on September 16, 1967, and raised their family in Shipman, Illinois, attending Zion Lutheran Church. Along with his wife, he is survived by his mother’s brother, Francis Hurry of Jerseyville, his brother, Eugene Travers of Jerseyville, and his sister Ruth Ann (Travers) Brown of Brighton. He is also survived by his daughter Sandy (Travers) Poteet and her husband Gary, their children, his grandsons Benjamin Poteet and Trevor Poteet and Trevor’s wife Courtney (Countryman) Poteet, and by his son Shaun Travers and his husband James Andrews and partner Bryce Tomecek.
He graduated from Southwestern High School, was a proud veteran of the US Navy, and worked in aerospace engineering for his career. He was active in the Lutheran Church his entire life, enjoyed camping and spending time with family. He loved Mickey Mouse, and lived only miles away from Disneyland. He loved watching sports on TV, saw untold baseball games in person, and was a NASCAR fan.
Cremation rites and a memorial service were completed in California at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Fountain Valley. Graveside services and military honors will be at Shipman Cemetery and coordinated by Anderson Family Funeral Home on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 11am, with a reception and light luncheon immediately following at the Shipman Community Center.
