Glenda Piltz

Glenda Sue Piltz was born on January 5, 1949 as the only child to Millard Glenn and Cleda Marie (Latham} Piltz in Alton, Illinois. She graduated from Roxana High School in 1967, and proceeded to college at SIU – Carbondale. After graduation, she received her first music teacher assignment in Witt, Illinois. The small-town life of teaching was not her dream, so she transferred after only one year to the New York City school system. In addition to teaching music, she was a talented singer and sang anywhere she could. She produced many school plays and purchased many of the music scores and costumes with her own money. She was also very proud that she was given the opportunity to participate in the New York Winter opera program.
She was a lifelong member of the First Methodist United Church of East Alton, but attended Marble Collegiate Church (originally lead by Norman Vincent Peale) while she was in New York.
In addition to her loves of religion, career and music, Glenda loved her family and to travel. After she retired from New York, she returned to her family home in East Alton to live with her ailing father. She put the family home through a much needed remodeling. When her parents were able, Glenda would vacation and travel with them.
Glenda had found her true love in the latter portion of her life with Tommy Ash, whom she spiritually married March 13, 2023. Glenda passed on September 3rd, 2023 after falling ill and undergoing a penta bypass heart surgery. Glenda will be missed deeply by those that had the pleasure to know her or be related to her.
Visitation will be at The First United Methodist Church in East Alton on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. until Pastor Ed Granadosin officiates services at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Madison County Humane Society.
