Glenda Kay (Wiseman) Armstrong 71 of Godfrey, IL passed away on August 9th 2023 at her residence with her family by her side.
Born in Ripley, TN on 8/21/1951 to Glen (Pete) Wiseman and Bernice Wiseman Palmer, whom preceded her in death. In addition, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Schulmeister-MacNair, a brother Earl Wiseman, and an infant grandson Jonathan Thomas Hodge (whom she has been waiting a long time to see).
She is survived by her three children: Angi Hodge and husband Jon of Moro, IL; Joshua Armstrong and his wife Holly of Clifty, KY; Marci Armstrong and her significant other Nathan Brown of Godfrey, IL. She was an attentive, loving and involved mother. Early mom life involved her riding her daughter on the front of her bike to the donut shop for breakfast with a quick stop at the park. She knew the best way to swing was as high as you could get and she gave the best pushes. Later in life, when she had her son, she could be found in any dirt pit making roads for cars. Even later in life, when her second daughter came, she could be found in trees building tree houses. She gave us the type of childhoods you cannot buy. Ones filled with laughter, music, family, friends, dancing and love.
All of the great "momming" she did, helped her get promoted to her favorite job title-Grandma Glenda. Grieving her loss more than any of us are her grandchildren. Even though there were 10 of them, each one felt like the only one when spending time with her. They are as follows: Melvin and Joshua Hodge, Haylee and Nathan Brown, Trenton, Tyler, Levi, Godric, Asher and Raelynn Armstrong. Grandma Glenda was always willing to play the newly invented game by Melvin, although she seldom won. She was Josh’s short order cook. She loved cooking for him and later with him. She was Nathan's cuddle buddy when the world was too overstimulating. To Haylee she was a craft master with all her crafting supplies. She would brag to everyone about Haylee's latest creation. Despite no blood relation, she took in Trenton at the age of 4 and loved him like her own grandson. She always checked in on Tyler whom she called her little California burrito. She had many late night snack sessions with Levi where they would sneak chocolate and candy. She liked to relax on the porch and listen to Godric's many fanciful tales. She would help Asher find "rare crystals" in her flower beds. She loved to dote on Raelynn's curls and blue eyes.
She also leaves behind a special niece Mia Woods and her husband Scott, two special nephews: Steve McGaughey and his wife Lisa of Brighton, IL and Kris Orr and his wife Lisa of Murfreesboro, TN. She also leaves behind a special step niece Julie Russell and her husband Trent. She loved spending time talking to them. She was a good listener and always willing to be on their side whenever they needed back up. She was also a great aunt to their children and loved watching them all grow.
She is also survived by a special brother in law CC MacNair. We know he will keep her and her sister alive telling everyone about their crazy trips he also had to endure.
Glenda liked to surround herself with friends that were her family. Her children and grandchildren sometimes had trouble distinguishing between who was blood relation and who was just added in along the way. She leaves behind some very special friends who were her family. Patricia , Anette and Michael Cain, Sharon Hoekstra, and Tom and Wanda Hantla. Their children became cousins and lifetime friends to her children. Their friendship and support to her and her family will not be forgotten.
Gents Funeral home in Alton, IL is in charge of the cremation. It was her wish that a celebration of life be done in the fall. She requests that a bonfire in her memory be planned so that her family and friends can get together to listen to some great music, drink Kahlua and remember her during her good times.
Memorials may be made to the family for the memorial or to the 5As of Alton at 4530 N. Alby St. Godfrey, IL 62035.