Glen L. Haynes, 80, passed away at 2:24pm on Friday, June 23, 2023, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 26, 1943, in Batchtown, Illinois, the son of the late Glen C. and Mary Alice (Fuller) Haynes. He married the former Rita Sheets on July 11, 1975, in East Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter: Sherry (Larry Shewmake, Jr.) Haynes of East Alton, a son: Billy (Nitasha) Haynes of Licking, Missouri, five grandchildren: Gavin Haynes, Keelan Haynes, Connor Haynes, Elena Haynes, Ayden Haynes, a sister: Jean Garner of Moro, a brother: Bruce Haynes of East Alton, and many other extended family and friends.
Glen was employed as a buyer for many years at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis prior to going to work as a foreman at National Granite City Steel. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandkids. He was a lifetime member of the Bethalto Masonic Lodge #406 A.F. & A.M.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.